Overview

Whether you’re building an HTML5 mobile app, mobile website or prototype, UI Deck for mobile is a flexible collection of 13 easily customizable views built using the Ionic.io framework. Use UI Deck as a starter theme to build cross-platform mobile apps with PhoneGap/Cordova, Meteor, Trigger.io, AppGyver and others.You’ll get 13 organized, layered PSDs and full HTML/CSS/JS for each of the 13 views using clean, well-organized code.