Overview
Set 2 of our UI Icons collection. 128 meticulously crafted icons, ready to make your designs shine. Now available in .Sketch format, download and enjoy!
Highlights
- 64 solid icons
- 64 line icons
- Great for web and mobile apps
- All vector based & fully scalable
- Flawless design, no broken paths or shapes
- Strong consistency throughout full collection
- Comes in .ai, .eps, .psd, .sketch format
- Compatible with Adobe CS6+ & Sketch 3+
