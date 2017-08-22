Overview
An impressive assortment of dark styled UI elements created to make your design process easier. Even bigger and more refined than our regular UI Kit, the great out of the box options within will allow your work to shine in no time! Delivered as a well-organized PSD. 50% off the full price of $54 for a limited time!
Highlights
- Easy to use & implement
- Drag-and-drop elements
- Pixel perfect designs
- All vector based & fully scalable
- Broad range of individual components
- Great for web and mobile apps
