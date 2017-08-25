Browse
UI MIX

Classy multipurpose UI Kit

by BLACKIDEA

UI MIX

Classy multipurpose UI Kit

Published by BLACKIDEA in UI Kits compatible with
Published by BLACKIDEA in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Trendy & high-quality UI Kit with more than 250 design elements. UI MIX contains 200 components in more than 10 categories. All components are well-organized and customizable to make your work efficient and comfortable. UI MIX is really helpful for creating web design in various categories: Corporate website, E-commerce, HoReCa, Fashion, Team, Contacts, Projects, News, E-mail template, Landing Page, Start-up project. This ui kit contains lots of elements for header, footer, menu, product page and much more. You can mix it, combine it and do whatever you want to create your own amazing design!

Highlights

  • 200+ Components
  • 250+ Design elements
  • 65 Icons set
  • Only vector elements
  • Well-organized & customizable
  • Ready to use Email & Landing page

Compatibility

