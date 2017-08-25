Overview

Trendy & high-quality UI Kit with more than 250 design elements. UI MIX contains 200 components in more than 10 categories. All components are well-organized and customizable to make your work efficient and comfortable. UI MIX is really helpful for creating web design in various categories: Corporate website, E-commerce, HoReCa, Fashion, Team, Contacts, Projects, News, E-mail template, Landing Page, Start-up project. This ui kit contains lots of elements for header, footer, menu, product page and much more. You can mix it, combine it and do whatever you want to create your own amazing design!