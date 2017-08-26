Browse
UI Presentation Kit

Mockup presentation kit for professional web, app, & UI designers

by Ruslan Latypov

UI Presentation Kit

Mockup presentation kit for professional web, app, & UI designers

Published by Ruslan Latypov in Presentation compatible with
Published by Ruslan Latypov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

This pack created for professional web, app, UI designers. It's a great way to make a beautiful presentation of your UI work, for both personal and commercial work. UI Presentation Kit consists of two parts, pre-made mockup compositions and three scene generators based on different angles; Topview, Perspective, & Frontview.

Highlights

  • Fully customizable
  • 3 Scene generators
  • 29 Angled scenes
  • iPhone, iPad, Apple watch mockups
  • Mac & Macbook mockups
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this