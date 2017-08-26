Overview
This pack created for professional web, app, UI designers. It's a great way to make a beautiful presentation of your UI work, for both personal and commercial work. UI Presentation Kit consists of two parts, pre-made mockup compositions and three scene generators based on different angles; Topview, Perspective, & Frontview.
Highlights
- Fully customizable
- 3 Scene generators
- 29 Angled scenes
- iPhone, iPad, Apple watch mockups
- Mac & Macbook mockups
- Compatible with Photoshop
