Presentation

Overview
UI SOUNDS | ORGANIC is a well-organized collection of 425 selections ranging from simple and discreet to catchy and jolly sounds ready to use in any kind of electronic user interface, smart tv app, wearable device app, UI demonstration videos, infographics, as well as in your games. <br><br> For a full list of sounds click <a href=https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/9520890/Sound%20Ex%20Machina%20-%20UI%20Sounds%20%28Organic%29%20-%20List.pdf>here.</a>
Highlights
- 24bit/48kHz
- 425 files
