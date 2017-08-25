Overview
UIcons includes 1,490 awesome icons so you can easily select a perfect match, you won't have to waste time editing and adjusting predefined models. Categories: Arrows & States, Calendar & Clock, Devices, Ecommerce, Email, File Types & Folders, Interface Windows, Maps & Locations, Photos, Text & Typography, Text Bubbles, UI Elements, Users, Weather.
Highlights
- 1,490 Vector icons
- AI, EPS, SVG, PNG, PDF files
- Line & filled icons
- 14 Categories
- 32x32/64x64/128x128px
