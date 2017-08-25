Browse
UIcons

1490 Web Line Icons

by Sliceberry

Published by Sliceberry in Icons
Overview

UIcons includes 1,490 awesome icons so you can easily select a perfect match, you won't have to waste time editing and adjusting predefined models. Categories: Arrows & States, Calendar & Clock, Devices, Ecommerce, Email, File Types & Folders, Interface Windows, Maps & Locations, Photos, Text & Typography, Text Bubbles, UI Elements, Users, Weather.

Highlights

  • 1,490 Vector icons
  • AI, EPS, SVG, PNG, PDF files
  • Line & filled icons
  • 14 Categories
  • 32x32/64x64/128x128px

Compatibility

Who Likes this