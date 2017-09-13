Overview
Impress your audience with Ulys, our best Powerpoint template. Save time when you will create your next presentation with tons of fully editable contents included. Use a professional and upscale design for your brand. Features : - 90+ Professionally designed slides - Easily and rapidly customizable - Drag and Drop ready - Images included - 8 pre-made Colors themes - Unlimited color customization - Fully animated - Ready to use content - Full HD and 16:9 - All elements are fully editable - 150+ Vector icons - Dozens of charts, maps and infographics - Free fonts used - Lightweight, optimized for sending by email
Highlights
- 90+ Slides
- 8 pre-made Colors themes
- Easily and rapidly customizable
- Dozens of charts, maps and infographics
- 150+ Vector icons
- Compatible with Photoshop
