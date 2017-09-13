Browse
Ulys Powerpoint Template

90+ Creative & Remarkable Powerpoint Slides

by Slide.Work

Ulys Powerpoint Template

90+ Creative & Remarkable Powerpoint Slides

Published by Slide.Work in Presentation compatible with
Published by Slide.Work in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Impress your audience with Ulys, our best Powerpoint template. Save time when you will create your next presentation with tons of fully editable contents included. Use a professional and upscale design for your brand. Features : - 90+ Professionally designed slides - Easily and rapidly customizable - Drag and Drop ready - Images included - 8 pre-made Colors themes - Unlimited color customization - Fully animated - Ready to use content - Full HD and 16:9 - All elements are fully editable - 150+ Vector icons - Dozens of charts, maps and infographics - Free fonts used - Lightweight, optimized for sending by email

Highlights

  • 90+ Slides
  • 8 pre-made Colors themes
  • Easily and rapidly customizable
  • Dozens of charts, maps and infographics
  • 150+ Vector icons
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aVU4qmMFCi4?rel=0&amp;showinfo=0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Who Likes this