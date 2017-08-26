Browse
Unicolor & B/W Hands Mockups

iPhone 7 & S8 Mockups designed for Photoshop & Sketch.

by PixelCray

Overview

Great looking Unicolor & Black/White Mockups Hand set. 2 different Hand position. High quality mockups to create the perfect presentation for you design. It has mockups for iPhone 7 (Jet Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black and Matte White), Galaxy S8 (Silver, Gold, Blue, Matte Black and Matte white). Unicolor mockups are compatible with Photoshop CS/CC. Matte Black & White compatible with Sketch and Photoshop CS/CC.

Highlights

  • 4 Sketch Compatible Mockups
  • 6 Photoshop Compatible Mockups
  • Unicolor 2 Hands Mockups
  • Matte Black & White Paint Hands
  • Easy Editable Files
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/230844684" width="1200" height="801" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>

Who Likes this