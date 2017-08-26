Overview

Great looking Unicolor & Black/White Mockups Hand set. 2 different Hand position. High quality mockups to create the perfect presentation for you design. It has mockups for iPhone 7 (Jet Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black and Matte White), Galaxy S8 (Silver, Gold, Blue, Matte Black and Matte white). Unicolor mockups are compatible with Photoshop CS/CC. Matte Black & White compatible with Sketch and Photoshop CS/CC.