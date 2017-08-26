Overview
Great looking Unicolor & Black/White Mockups Hand set. 2 different Hand position. High quality mockups to create the perfect presentation for you design. It has mockups for iPhone 7 (Jet Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black and Matte White), Galaxy S8 (Silver, Gold, Blue, Matte Black and Matte white). Unicolor mockups are compatible with Photoshop CS/CC. Matte Black & White compatible with Sketch and Photoshop CS/CC.
Highlights
- 4 Sketch Compatible Mockups
- 6 Photoshop Compatible Mockups
- Unicolor 2 Hands Mockups
- Matte Black & White Paint Hands
- Easy Editable Files
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'1140043138' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.