Unit Kit 2

200+ Blocks for UI design & UX prototyping

by Spline

Unit Kit 2

200+ Blocks for UI design & UX prototyping

Published by Spline in UI Kits
Published by Spline in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Unit Kit 2 is a set of 200+ blocks in 3 versions, perfect to help easily compose a landing page for a mobile, desktop or web application, as well as other various services & companies.  All blocks are based on a 1170 px Bootstrap Grid, and easily fit together. In order to help accelerate the development of of your design even more, we have prepared "light" blocks, "dark" colored blocks, and samples of block design. We have developed 20 sample pages to help you understand how you can join different blocks together. You can also use these pages as the basis for your design, and easily customize them for your specific needs!

Highlights

  • UI & Wireframe Kit combo
  • Bootstrap 1170px grid
  • 217 White & black wireframe blocks
  • 197 Sample blocks
  • 16 well layered & organized categories
  • Compatible with Sketch 3.9 & Photoshop

Compatibility

