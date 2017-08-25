Overview
A lot of amazing components to create blog, landing, e-commerce, startup or website. You will be satisfied with fresh set of 50+ items in 6 categories, each can be customized to your needs. Download one time and create many excellent products! Layers are well-organized, named and grouped. Check out the demo file to take peak inside this awesome UI Kit!
Highlights
- 6+ Categories
- 50+ Items
- Perfect layer organization
- Photoshop & Sketch compatible
- Fully customizable
- Free Google font: Lato family
