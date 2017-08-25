Browse
Universe UI Kit

Universal modern UI Kit to upgrade your website

by Infinity Studio

Universe UI Kit

Universal modern UI Kit to upgrade your website

Published by Infinity Studio in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Infinity Studio in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

A lot of amazing components to create blog, landing, e-commerce, startup or website. You will be satisfied with fresh set of 50+ items in 6 categories, each can be customized to your needs. Download one time and create many excellent products! Layers are well-organized, named and grouped. Check out the demo file to take peak inside this awesome UI Kit!

Highlights

  • 6+ Categories
  • 50+ Items
  • Perfect layer organization
  • Photoshop & Sketch compatible
  • Fully customizable
  • Free Google font: Lato family

Compatibility

