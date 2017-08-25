Browse
Unveile Fashion Mobile UI Kit

30 Screen E-Commerce, Articles, Social iOS UI Kit

by Yebo

Unveile Fashion Mobile UI Kit

30 Screen E-Commerce, Articles, Social iOS UI Kit

Published by Yebo in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Yebo in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Unveile iOS UI Kit is the high quality premium pack of 30 handcrafted stress-free screens you need for your next App design project. This pack comes with 5 categories (Shop, Cart & Checkout, Profile, Feed, Mixed), which contains ready-to-use full vector screens. You can edit, customize, mix the UI elements as you like in Photoshop & Sketch.

Highlights

  • 30 Mobile screens template
  • 5 Categories
  • Fully customizable & well organized
  • Payment & Shipping UI solutions
  • Uses free Google Fonts
  • Compatible: Sketch 41.2+ & Photoshop CC2015.5+

Compatibility

See more products from Yebo

Burble Mobile UI Kit$20
by Yebo
Kauf UI Web Kit$36
by Yebo
Kauf iOS UI Kit$38
by Yebo

