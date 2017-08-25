Overview
Unveile iOS UI Kit is the high quality premium pack of 30 handcrafted stress-free screens you need for your next App design project. This pack comes with 5 categories (Shop, Cart & Checkout, Profile, Feed, Mixed), which contains ready-to-use full vector screens. You can edit, customize, mix the UI elements as you like in Photoshop & Sketch.
Highlights
- 30 Mobile screens template
- 5 Categories
- Fully customizable & well organized
- Payment & Shipping UI solutions
- Uses free Google Fonts
- Compatible: Sketch 41.2+ & Photoshop CC2015.5+
