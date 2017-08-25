Browse
Upstater

A bold font featuring regular & shadow

by Tyler Finck

Upstater

A bold font featuring regular & shadow

Published by Tyler Finck in Fonts

Overview

A bold and stunning new font that includes two styles, Regular & Shadow, which can be stacked to give the depth shown in the images above. Upstater is named after the inaugural event 'Create Upstate', which took place in Syracuse on May 16. Inspired by history in the making this font has over 300+ glyphs and provides international support as well!

Highlights

  • TTF font
  • Regular & Shadow versions
  • 300+ Glyphs
  • International support

Compatibility

