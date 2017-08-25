Overview
Take your upcoming presentation to the next level with this excellent iPhone 6s Mockup Pack. This Urbanic Kit includes 9 high-resolution PSD files which are very easy to edit. Simply paste your replacement image by easily dragging and dropping in the design of your choice.
Highlights
- High resolution
- 9 Similar style mockup PSD files
- Layered PSD files
- Smart objects
- Photorealistic
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility{{::'1080043097' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.