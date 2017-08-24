Overview
Take your upcoming presentation to the next level with this excellent Samsung S7 Mockup Pack. This Urbanic Kit includes 9 high-resolution PSD files which are very easy to edit. Simply paste your replacement image by easily dragging & dropping in the design of your choice.
Highlights
- High Resolution (5760x 3840 px - 300ppi)
- 9 Similar style mockup PSD files
- Photorealistic
- Smart objects
- Layered PSD files
- Compatible with Photoshop
