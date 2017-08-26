Browse
Urim Presentation

110+ Modern Powerpoint & Keynote Templates

by BazicLab

Urim Presentation

110+ Modern Powerpoint & Keynote Templates

Overview

Urim Presentation Template contains more than 110+ unique slides crafted for Keynote & Powerpoint. Minimalist design & powerful features.

Highlights

  • 110+ Unique Creative Slides
  • Drag n Drop Object Placeholders
  • All Essential Functions
  • Fully Responsive Wide screen Slides
  • Master Slide Options
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

