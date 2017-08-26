Wireframe Kits

Overview

UI Wireflows allow you to show architecture, basic page layout, content and flow in one deliverable. With 120 screens and 100 additional UI and flowchart elements, the Kit blends flowcharts and wireframes to help you clearly communicate the functionality of a product to clients and team members. UI Wireflows was designed with web-based, desktop and tablet software in mind, including miniature wireframes for common types of applications in 10 categories. The additional elements allow you to add navigation, alerts, scrollbars, tooltips, pagination, overlays (such as modal windows), flowchart elements, touch-screen gestures and development details such as API calls. There is also an example document to help get you started.