Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

UI Wireflows

Architecture, layout & flow for software interfaces

by UX Kits

UI Wireflows

Architecture, layout & flow for software interfaces

Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by UX Kits in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

UI Wireflows allow you to show architecture, basic page layout, content and flow in one deliverable. With 120 screens and 100 additional UI and flowchart elements, the Kit blends flowcharts and wireframes to help you clearly communicate the functionality of a product to clients and team members. UI Wireflows was designed with web-based, desktop and tablet software in mind, including miniature wireframes for common types of applications in 10 categories. The additional elements allow you to add navigation, alerts, scrollbars, tooltips, pagination, overlays (such as modal windows), flowchart elements, touch-screen gestures and development details such as API calls. There is also an example document to help get you started.

Highlights

  • 120 screens in 10 categories
  • 100+ additional UI & flowchart elements
  • Sample flowchart
  • Vector based
  • Tons of styles & symbols in Sketch version
  • Compatible with Sketch, AI & OmniGraffle

Compatibility

{{::'6602827' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UX Kits

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Responsive Website Wireframe Kit$78
by UX Kits
Mobile App Visual Flowchart$38
by UX Kits
Website Flowchart & Sitemap$38
by UX Kits

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this