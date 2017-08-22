Overview
A classy pack of web and user interface elements. Meant to speed up the design process by providing high quality elements combined subdued colors to focus on the usability, while still retaining that elegant look and feel we all love.
Highlights
- 4 PSD files
- 7 preview PNG
- Built on 1200px grid
- Well separated, name, & organized
- Editable design
