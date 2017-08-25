Overview
We’re happy to introduce you V Avenue , an advanced mobile UI Kit for Sketch & Photoshop with a strong focus on e-commerce. These 100 mobile app templates of the highest quality with a ultra clean and sharp look can become your most useful tool for mobile app design. We abandoned all boring solutions and font combinations choices to develop a unique and vivid style, and today we're happy to offer you the result of our efforts.
Highlights
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
- 100 High quality app templates
- Vector based
- All templates designed using free fonts
- Unique & vivid style
- Meets all app design requirements
