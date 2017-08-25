Overview
We’re happy to introduce you a new premium quality product focusing on bright color schemes and bold characters. Vanilla UI Kit is a great fit for building an image for a new progressive brand, capable of inspiring anyone and simply the most vivid way to present your brand!
Highlights
- 30+ Ready-to-use blocks
- Over 250 UI components
- Free fonts
- CS6+ & Sketch 3.3+
