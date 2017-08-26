Overview
Get a modern Powerpoint Presentation that is beautifully designed and functional. This slides comes with infographic elements, charts graphs and icons. This presentation template is so versatile that it can be used in many different businesses. This powerpoint theme can be used for real estate market review, new business funding request, product review, marketing and promotions post launch review, market research, social media impact studies, education and training.
Highlights
- 80+ Unique Creative Slides
- Drag n Drop Image Placeholders
- All Essential Functions
- Fully Responsive Wide screen Slides
- Master Slide Options
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
