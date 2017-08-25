Overview
This handpicked collection of 45 vehicle shapes is part of the LineKing icon-set that you can find it here: https://ui8.net/products/lineking-icons. LineKing does not contain a separate collection focused solely on vehicles, and different vehicle icons are as part of different icon collections, but due to a big interest to have all people in one place, I've wrapped this custom pack just for you.
Highlights
- AI, SVG, PNG, SVG files
- Open-line style
- Ultra consistent & infinitelly scalable
- Stroke thickness control
- iOS Optimized (60x60px)
- Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
Compatibility{{::'2859514' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.