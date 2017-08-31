Overview
Veitari Typeface is the collection of 10 fonts - uprights with matching italics. It's elegant sans-serif font family, with the soul of old pen inspired fonts. Fonts contain upper and lowercase letters with multilingual support. You will find here also numbers, punctuation marks, and small caps.
Highlights
- TTF Font file
- 5 font weights
- Uppercase, lowercase & small caps
- Numbers & punctuation
- Upright and italic
- Multilingual
