Veitari Font Family

Collection of 10 TTF Fonts

by Uncle Avi

Veitari Font Family

Collection of 10 TTF Fonts

Published by Uncle Avi in Fonts compatible with
Published by Uncle Avi in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Veitari Typeface is the collection of 10 fonts - uprights with matching italics. It's elegant sans-serif font family, with the soul of old pen inspired fonts. Fonts contain upper and lowercase letters with multilingual support. You will find here also numbers, punctuation marks, and small caps.

Highlights

  • TTF Font file
  • 5 font weights
  • Uppercase, lowercase & small caps
  • Numbers & punctuation
  • Upright and italic
  • Multilingual

Compatibility

