Vintage Alphabet Illustrations

Vintage Alphabet themed illustrations

by VITO12

Overview

This is the Illustrate lettering that you can use for online or printing design projects such as the heading text on banners and headers for websites. Or create and apply to printing, such as bags, t-shirts, brochures, posters, post cards, book designs, etc and much more! This is the vector file format that can edit the color and pattern, it can easily be re-sized to any size you need it to be.

Highlights

  • Vector illustrations
  • A-Z in Ai & Eps files
  • PSD with vector smart objects
  • High resolution PNG transparency
  • Customizable using illustrator recolor
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

