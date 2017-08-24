Themes & Templates

Browse
Virgo

Elegant PSD multipurpose web template

by spartakvee

Overview

Virgo is an elegant PSD Multipurpose Template designed with terrific attention to details, flexibility and love. Virgo is the newest theme by Spartak Vee & includes over 30 ready to use demo pages. Right now Virgo includes 7 home pages: Agency, Corporate, Creative, Freelance, Portfolio, Architecture, Interior. Virgo also includes 20 Universal inner pages: About, Services, Portfolio, Blog, Contacts, 404 page, Coming soon page, Maintenance page. Images contained in previews are for presentation use only and are not included with this product.

Highlights

  • 28 PSD files
  • 7 Home pages
  • 20 Inner pages
  • Trendy design & easy to use
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

