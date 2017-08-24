Themes & Templates

Overview
Virgo is an elegant PSD Multipurpose Template designed with terrific attention to details, flexibility and love. Virgo is the newest theme by Spartak Vee & includes over 30 ready to use demo pages. Right now Virgo includes 7 home pages: Agency, Corporate, Creative, Freelance, Portfolio, Architecture, Interior. Virgo also includes 20 Universal inner pages: About, Services, Portfolio, Blog, Contacts, 404 page, Coming soon page, Maintenance page. Images contained in previews are for presentation use only and are not included with this product.
Highlights
- 28 PSD files
- 7 Home pages
- 20 Inner pages
- Trendy design & easy to use
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
