Overview

Wallington Pro is a decorative-serif font embodying vintage and elegant curves with functional structure. All glyphs are divided into several OpenType features such as Ligatures, Contextual alternates, Old Style Numeric and some astonishing special characters that allows you to mix and match pairs of letters to fit your design. <br> <br> Crafted with love and easy-to-read letter design. Suitable for digital lettering, prints, logo, poster, t-shirt, and packaging etc.