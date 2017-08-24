Wireframe Kits

Browse
Website Flowchart & Sitemap

Web UX architecture components

by UX Kits

Overview

Drag-n-drop elements from our Illustrator and OmniGraffle flowchart template to create professional client deliverables. You get all the pages, lines and labels and a big example as a starting point. Flowcharts not only demonstrate the architecture and interactions on a website, but also show a general idea of the content and layout of each page.

Highlights

  • Pixel-perfect design
  • Flowchart Template
  • Flowchart Example
  • Editable Sketch, AI & OmniGraffle Files

