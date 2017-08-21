Browse
Webwire

114 Template web wireframe kit

by UIMint

Webwire

114 Template web wireframe kit

Published by UIMint in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by UIMint in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

114 templates across 20 categories and 1000+ UI components to help speed up your wireframing workflow. All template are based on Bootstrap grid. Use these blocks as a foundation for your website UI design. Stack desired sections, add contents, apply new style & your website UI is ready.

Highlights

  • 114 Templates
  • Free Google font
  • Vector shape & smart objects
  • 20 Categories
  • Based on Bootstrap grid
  • Organized layers

