Wireframe Kits

Overview
114 templates across 20 categories and 1000+ UI components to help speed up your wireframing workflow. All template are based on Bootstrap grid. Use these blocks as a foundation for your website UI design. Stack desired sections, add contents, apply new style & your website UI is ready.
Highlights
- 114 Templates
- Free Google font
- Vector shape & smart objects
- 20 Categories
- Based on Bootstrap grid
- Organized layers
Compatibility{{::'50748851' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.