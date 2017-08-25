Overview
An awesome UI Kit containing over 50+ multicolored screens ranging over 6 categories designed for the iPhone 6! Vector shapes allow for resizing objects to fit other screen sizes while still retaining retina resolution.
Highlights
- 50+ iOS 8 screens
- Vector shapes
- Free icons
- Free Google font
- Infinitely scalable to fit other devices
- Compatible with Sketch 3.2+
