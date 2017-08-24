Overview
Ready for Holidays? The Winter Holidays scene generator will equip you with everything you need to create Loving Designs and Presentations. All 80+ items are in 300DPI and Print Ready! There are also 10 Hi-Res textures included great for any project.
Highlights
- 5 Ready made scenes
- 80+ Items & mockups
- 10 Hi-resolution textures
- Layered & well organized
Compatibility{{::'420725155' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.