Wireframe Kit 3

Responsive UX design framework built with Sketch & Anima’s Launchpad.

Published by UI8 in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Wireframe Kit 3
Responsive UX design framework built with Sketch & Anima’s Launchpad.
Watch How it Works
What's inside...
16
Pattern Categories
40
Responsive Templates
600
Total Templates
Endless Possibilities
What makes it truly unique and useful?
With the implementation of a free Sketch plugin called Launchpad, responsive design is included right out of the box. Screens come alive during artboard resizing and designing for multiple device resoultions is quicker than ever.
Symbol overrides for the win.
All symbol alterations have been simplified to a list of comprehensive dropdown menus. Everything is in one place and quickly accessible. This makes it possible to do tasks such as swapping out an icon in a few seconds.
Pixel-perfect and fully customizable UI templates.
Expertly designed at 375x667 px including tablet dimensions
Focus on shipping products, faster.
Requires the latest version of Sketch and Anima Launchpad plugin installed.
