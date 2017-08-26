Wireframe Kits

Overview
175 templates and over 500 UI elements for web, tablet and mobile devices to help speed up your UX workflow. Delivered in .AI vector format, and now for Sketch as well! Templates include iPad (1536x2038px), iPhone (640x1136px), and Web (1355x764px).
Highlights
- 175 Templates
- 500+ Elements
- 50 iPhone/iPod Templates
- 100 iPad Templates
- 25 Web Templates
- Templates grouped by device
