Overview
Create something different with dancing ligatures & alternates, 600 glyphs with which you can make beautiful and unique art, get even more creative and combine with the bonus ornaments. Suitable for crafts, greetings, wedding cards, cooking recipes, header, printed quotes, logos, fashion blogs, and anything else you could imagine!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- 4 Font styles
- 86 Bonus ornaments (Ai file)
- 600 Glyphs
Compatibility{{::'4794048' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.