Overview
A clean collection of premium & unique workspace illustrations. Use this handy kit to create your perfect workspace with 6 ready to use scenes, over 115 unique objects, and 6 different desk styles this kit is sure to have what you need.
Highlights
- 6 Premade scenes
- 115 Unique objects
- Global colors
- Adjustable path weight
- 500+ Elements
- Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
