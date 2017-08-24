Overview
Writer is a blog & ecommerce UI Kit crafted in Photoshop. This kit includes 60+ UI components, and 500+ UI elements. It is well organized & easy to customize, this UI Kit is a must for your next basic project.
Highlights
- 7 Fully layered PSD files
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid
- Modern & creative design
- Free Google fonts
- 2 HomePages style
- Original icons
