Overview
Wyvern iOS UI Kit is an expertly crafted kit for effortless prototyping and mobile app design assistance. Wyvern Profiles & E-commerce consists of more than 55+ ready-to-use screens that can help you save time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site. All screens and elements are fully customizable, well-organized and come in Sketch app format.
Highlights
- 55+ iOS screens
- 7 Popular content categories
- 1x iPhone 7 resolution (750x1334px)
- Easy-to-find organization
- Steady basement for your mobile web-store
- Compatible with Sketch
