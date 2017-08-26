Overview
Clean & simple web components designed in Sketch for presenting your product. All elements are created for Light & Dark colors. You can create your web design by using just one of them or combine multiple components to make it even more awesome. XCASE UI Kit is based on 1170px grid, and all elements are made by using vector shapes. Completely editable layers with organized Symbols Library. You can easy choose, edit and combine all elements with speed and ease.
Highlights
- 120+ Components
- 17 Templates
- 14 Categories
- Light & Dark variations
- Bootstrap 1170px
- Compatible with Sketch 4.0+
