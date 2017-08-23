Overview
Introducing XD. A sleek, crisp new mobile iOS based UI kit built in Adobe XD. XD includes 39 mobile screens ranging over 5 categories; Walkthroughs, Feed, Profile, Statistics & Ecommerce.
Highlights
- 39 iOS screen templates
- @1x (375x667px)
- 5 Categories
- Shapes for Retina
- Well organized
- Compatible with Adobe XD
Compatibility{{::'76120544' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.