Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation available for PowerPoint, Keynote Slides. It comes with 100+ unique presentation slides with great professional layout and creative design. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable. Icons and 10 colors versions included.
Highlights
- 100+ Unique slides
- Based on Master Slides
- Minimal clean design
- Fully editable
- 24 color version included (Powerpoint)
- Compatible: Keynote & Powerpoint
