Overview
Introducing an exciting new typeface to add to your collection! Yaarve shows off it's strong and expressive characters for a stylish design, perfect for printing and web design. It includes standard ligatures, kerning pairs 1500+, latin alphabet and diacritics. I hope it will be useful to you in your upcoming beautiful work!
Highlights
- TTF & OTF font
- Latin alphabet + Diacritics
- Magazine style
- 1500+ kerning pairs
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- Standard ligatures
