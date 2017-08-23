Overview

Showcase your work in style with these iPhone 6s Mockups. In this pack you will get 35 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Note - App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download. App screenshot image credits - https://ui8.net/ | https://www.behance.net/SergeyMelnik