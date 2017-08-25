Overview
Showcase your work in style with these slick iPhone 7 Photoshop mockups! 4 Mockups in 5 different iPhone colors, iPhone 7 Mockup colors available in Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, Black & Jet Black. Mockups are available in 4 Views; Left, Right, Portrait & Landscape + 30 Combinations iPhone shots. Also included in this mockups set is a special bonus, iPhone 7 mockups with human hands! Note: App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.
Highlights
- 58 Mockups Total
- Apple iPhone 7 devices
- 5000x3000 pixel
- Bonus - iPhone 7 in Hand Mockups
- Fully editable mockups
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
