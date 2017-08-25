Overview
Showcase your work in style with these iMac Mockups. In this pack you will get 15 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Note - Images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.
Highlights
- 15 Fully editable mockups
- Apple iMac devices
- 3000x2000px
- App screens not included
- 300 DPI
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
Compatibility{{::'24970546' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.