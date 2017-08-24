Overview
Showcase your work in style with these iPad Air 2 Mockups. In this pack you will get 24 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Note - App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.
Highlights
- 24 Fully editable PSD files
- 3000x2000px & 300 DPI
- Apple iPad Air devices
- Easy to edit & use
- App screens not included
- Compatible with Photoshop
