Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

YDLabs iPad Air 2 Mockups

24 Ready to use iPad Air 2 mockups pack

by ydlabs

YDLabs iPad Air 2 Mockups

24 Ready to use iPad Air 2 mockups pack

Published by ydlabs in Mockups compatible with
Published by ydlabs in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Showcase your work in style with these iPad Air 2 Mockups. In this pack you will get 24 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Note - App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.

Highlights

  • 24 Fully editable PSD files
  • 3000x2000px & 300 DPI
  • Apple iPad Air devices
  • Easy to edit & use
  • App screens not included
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'41114647' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from ydlabs

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Desktop Scene MockupFREE
by ydlabs
YDLabs S8 Mockups$12
by ydlabs
Responsive Showcase Mockups$10
by ydlabs

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this