Overview
Showcase your work in style with these iPad Pro Mockups. In this pack you will get 19 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Note - App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.
Highlights
- 19 Fully editable mockups
- Screen resolution 12.9in
- App screens not included
- Apple iPad Pro devices
- 3000x2000px & 300 DPI
- Compatible with Photoshop
