Browse
All Products
886
UI Kits
292
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
131
Fonts
113
Presentation
93
Mockups
116
For Sketch
315
Themes & Templates
101
Log In
0

YDLabs Note8 Mockups

Showcase your work in style

by ydlabs

YDLabs Note8 Mockups

Showcase your work in style

Published by ydlabs in Mockups compatible with
Published by ydlabs in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Showcase your work in style with these Samsung Galaxy Note8 smartphone mockups, save yourself time & money! This pack contains 20 high resolution PSD files with smart object features. Note - Preview images are not included!

Highlights

  • 20 PSD Files
  • Fully editable mockups
  • Samsung smartphone devices
  • 300 DPI
  • 3000x2000px
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'117224741' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from ydlabs

Follow
Desktop Scene MockupFREE
by ydlabs
YDLabs S8 Mockups$12
by ydlabs
Responsive Showcase Mockups$10
by ydlabs

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
70,300
Members
886
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this