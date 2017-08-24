Overview
Showcase your work in style with these Google Pixel Smartphone Mockups. In this pack you will get 21 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object feature. The pixel dimensions of each psd file are 4000x3000 with 300dpi. Note - App screenshot images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.
Highlights
- 21 Fully editable mockups
- 4000x3000px
- App screens not included
- 300 DPI
- Google Pixel Devices
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
