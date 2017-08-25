Overview
Showcase your work in style with these Responsive Mockups. In this pack you will get 28 high resolution, fully editable PSD files with smart object features. The pixel dimensions of each psd file is 3000x2000 with 300dpi. Apple devices include iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iMac, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, iPad Air and the iPad Mini.
Highlights
- 28 Fully editable mockups
- Web screens not included
- Apple Devices
- 3000x2000px
- 300 DPI
- Compatible with Photoshop
