Overview
Showcase your work in style with these Samsun Galaxy S8 smartphone mockups, save yourself time & money! This pack contains 20 high resolution PSD files with smart object features. Galaxy S8 "in hand" mockups size is 2000x2600px. All other mockup sizes are 3000x2000px.
Highlights
- 20 PSD Files
- Samsung smartphone devices
- "In hand" mockups included
- 300 DPI
- Fully editable mockups
- Compatible with Photoshop
