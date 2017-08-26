Overview
Introducing Yummies, chow down on our newest UI8 original icon set! Packed into this delicious set are 24 easy to edit, unique, colorful, flat food related icons. Each icon is equipped with an adjustable stroke width and several file formats. Yummies includes SVG, PNG, JPG, EPS, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe XD and Sketch compatible files.
Highlights
- 24 Colorful flat icons
- Unique food themed icons
- Adjustable stroke width
- Easy to edit & resize
- SVG, PNG, JPG, EPS, AI, Sketch & XD files
- Compatible: Sketch, Adobe XD & Illustrator
